PORTLAND (AP) — Voters in Oregon soundly rejected a measure to repeal the state's first-in-the-nation immigrant sanctuary law against a backdrop of growing national anxiety over immigration in the run-up to Tuesday's election.
Measure 105 was trailing in the polls late Tuesday in Oregon 62 percent to 37 percent, a vote-by-mail state where many voters had cast ballots days before.
Oregon adopted a law in 1987 preventing law enforcement from detaining people who are in the U.S. illegally but have not broken other laws.