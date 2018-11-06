SALEM (AP) — Oregon voters have rejected a measure prohibiting state funding for most abortions.
Measure 106 was trailing in returns 64 percent to 35 percent on Tuesday night. The measure's failure leaves in place insurance coverage for abortions for women who received their health care through state Medicaid.
The federal government bans Medicaid funding for abortion, except in cases of rape or incest or to save a mother's life.
Oregon is one of 17 states that uses its own money to provide abortions to women eligible for Medicaid.
Under Measure 106, the state Constitution would have allowed funding for abortion only if a woman is in danger of death because of her physical condition or in cases where funding is required under federal law, which now includes rape and incest.
Voters in Oregon had rejected funding bans in 1978 and 1986.