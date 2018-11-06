SALEM (AP) — Oregon voters have passed a measure that amends the state constitution to allow government entities to use revenue from affordable housing bonds toward public-private development partnerships.
Measure 102 was leading 55 percent to 42 percent in returns Tuesday night.
The measure's passage will give city and county governments more flexibility to work with private developers and non-profit organizations when developing much-needed affordable housing projects.
Until now, the government entity that used bond revenue for affordable housing had to retain complete ownership of the project, which limited the size of projects and the ability to secure more federal tax credits.
The measure was referred to votes by state lawmakers with bipartisan support and there was no major opposition to it.