NORTH BEND -- The first wave of updates in the North Bend mayor and city council races are in.
As of 8 p.m. the Coos County elections office the current tallies are showing incumbent mayor Rick Wetherell winning with 59.75 percent of the vote. So far, opponent Timm Slater is receiving 39.58 percent of the counted votes.
North Bend City Council, which has four candidates running for three seats, sees newcomer Jessica Engelke with the highest percentage of the vote so far with 28. 58 percent. Councilor Bill Richardson follows with 26.33 percent of the vote. Following them is the longtime councilor Larry Garboden with 22.37 percent of the vote. Finally, councilor Pat Goll rounds out the pack with 21.60 percent