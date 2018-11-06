COQUILLE — In one of the city’s most populated races in years, 11 candidates are vying for three city council seats.
As the first round of election results are released, Mike Layton is leading with 16.71 percent of the votes, totaling 657 votes. Closely behind is Matt Rowe with 636 votes (16.18 percent) and Ann Parker with 510 votes (12.97 percent.)
For the Coquille mayoral position, incumbent Kathryn Simonetti is leading with 50.49 percent of the vote, totaling 718 votes. Challenger Clifford Wheeler has 48.95 percent, 696 votes totaling.