COOS COUNTY – In early ballot results, the two Coos County measures are headed in separate directions.
Measure 6-168 is failing as of now. This measure asked voters to repeal the North Bay Urban Renewal District. Early numbers show 8,444 for “yes,” placing it at 41.63 percent, and 11,841 for “no,” leaving it at 58.37 percent.
If the “no” vote passes, it will keep the district open for another 30 years. The North Bay Urban Renewal District brings $80,000 in tax money annually and helps introduce new infrastructure to its area.
Measure 6-170 is ahead at a wide margin of 17,539 “yes” votes, or 71.24 percent, with only 7,081 “no” votes. This is the advisory question on whether or not the county should tax marijuana growers.
The final unofficial numbers of the night will be released at 10:30 p.m. This story will be updated.