COOS BAY -- Early results are in the Coos Bay mayor and city council race have been posted as of 8 p.m.
Running unopposed mayor Joe Benetti has so far revived 94.24 percent of the vote. The reaming percentage is for write-in votes.
As far as the council race is concerned, 7 Devils owner Carmen Mathews has received 35.40 percent of the vote. Rob Miles with the Boys and Girls Club has 32.76 percent. Current Councilor Phillip Marler rounds out the pack with 30.29 percent.
The three candidates are seeking one of the three open positions on the council.