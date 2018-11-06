COOS COUNTY — Over half of all Coos County election ballots have been returned.
As of early Tuesday morning, the Coos County Elections Office posted that a total of 22,459 ballots have been returned of the 44,366 ballots sent out.
According to County Clerk Debbie Heller on Monday afternoon, the returns are pretty evenly distributed by party.
There are 12,312 registered Democrats in the county. Of those voters, there are 7,062 ballots cast so far.
There are 13,490 registered Republican voters. Of those, a total of 7,422 have been cast so far.
Meanwhile, Heller said non-affiliated and “other” registered voters, which includes Independents and Working Families, there are roughly 18,000. So far, those voters have cast 4,948 ballots.
“I think it’s important for everyone to have a voice, so returning a ballot is the best way to do that regardless if it’s a federal, state or local election,” Heller said. “You can make a difference.”
It is too late to mail ballots. As of 8 p.m. today, all remaining ballots must be put into an election drop box.
“The sites of those boxes are posted on my website, on the measure flyer inserted in the ballot packets, or people can call us and we can tell them what is closest to them,” Heller said.
To see the drop site locations, visit www.co.coos.or.us/Departments/CountyClerk/Elections.aspx. To find out which is closest, call the Coos County Clerk’s Office at 541-396-7610.
The first unofficial election numbers of the night will be posted at 8 p.m. tonight. The final unofficial numbers may be posted anywhere from 10 p.m. to midnight, according to Heller.
“It depends how crazy it is,” she said.