COOS COUNTY — More than a month has passed since certain federal government agencies were shut down internally and the Oregon Employment Department has noticed an influx of applications for unemployment benefits from federal workers seeking assistance.
The federal standard in this type of scenario that states are supposed to try to meet is a 21-day waiting period before the applicant receives payment.
“This is normally our high workload, but the federal workload is up significantly,” said David Gerstenfeld with the Oregon Employment Department. “The unemployment system wasn’t really designed with the expectation of people who are required to work but aren’t getting paid. So some of the scenarios we’re running into are not typical ones.”
One of the challenges is that claims made by federal workers for unemployment require that the state verify the applicant’s income with federal agencies. A process that can be difficult when in the federal agency with the requisite information are also shut down.
“If it’s someone who works for a private employer, or for the state government, local government, or anyone else, we already have income reports we get quarterly,” Gerstenfeld said. “The federal government doesn’t file those kinds of reports, so we have to ask them to provide that information whenever someone files a claim, and that could take some time.”
A service provided by the Oregon Employment Department is to find those applying for assistance potential work opportunities. A number of furloughed folks who have applied for state unemployment assistance have held interim positions in the private sector like they’ve been suggested. However, there are many who cannot take interim work because it creates a conflict of interest when they return to their federal jobs.
“In federal and state law there are statutes that require people who are seeking benefits to each week be actively looking for work…We have changed that standard for people who are impacted by the federal shutdown,” Gerstenfeld said.
According to Gerstenfeld, this time of year is when most people looking for unemployment assistance seek it out. Numbers from Dec. 21, 2018 to Jan. 17, 2019 show that there were 2,750 federal employees who applied for government assistance in the state of Oregon. Compared to 560 claims in the same time period one year prior.
Now, not all of these people applying are impacted by the shutdown. According to Gerstsenfeld, they regularly have people who are applying for unemployment whether there’s a shutdown or not.