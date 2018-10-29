SALEM — Members of the Oregon Educators Association have said in a press release that they are supporting Governor Kate Brown as she seeks re-election this November.
“Rep. Knute Buehler showed again today that he’s playing politics with our students’ futures,” says John Larson, high school English teacher from Hermiston and president of the Oregon Education Association. “In the legislature, Buehler voted twice against increasing school funding. He also voted against efforts to lower class sizes."
According to the press release, OEA claims that Buehler is pushing cuts to educators’ pay and benefits that would cut up to 40 percent from their retirement accounts.
The group of educators said it’s backing Brown because it feels she is committed to working with educators, parents and students to improve our schools. OEA said its endorsement stems from investments made by Brown and the Oregon legislature have led to the largest increase in the graduation rate on record.