NORTH BEND — The North Bend Citizens for Good Faith Government announced Tuesday it has received the requisite amount of voter signatures to place two measures aimed at limiting and reducing North Bend public safety fees on the May 19 election ballot.
Measures 2019-I-1 is a City Charter amendment that seeks to regulate the city’s ability to add or increase fees without voter approval. Measure 2019-I-2 seeks to roll back the current $30 public safety fee to $15.
“These ballot measures are not about whether or not the police and fire departments should be fully funded by taxpayers," Jim Rose with NBCFGFG said. "The issue is how public safety is equitably and fairly funded in the City of North Bend."
Rose said NBCFGFG deeply appreciates all the hard work of its dedicated volunteers. The group was able to gather over two dozen volunteers, who gave hundreds of hours to accomplish the goal of 1,500 signatures in under 33 days.
An average of 50 signatures per day were obtained from voters who signed the petitions, while maintaining a 95.5% valid voter signature rate on both petitions.
The North Bend City Council will now be presented with three choices in accordance with Oregon law. The first option is for the city to adopt the initiatives. In this instance, the initiatives would go into effect without an election being held and would immediately be enacted into law.
The second option is to reject the initiative or take no action. In this instance, the city would submit the measure to city voters at the next available election in May 2020 or a date that is no sooner than 90 days after the initiated measure was filed with the city.
The third option is for the city to refer a competing ballot measure that is prepared no later than 30 days after the initiated measure was filed with the city. The city will have until Feb. 13 to make a final decision on any of the three available options.
“Both of these citizen-led initiatives will hopefully be passed by the voters in May and help to begin to restore a stronger sense of fiscal responsibility in the North Bend City Hall. Additionally, these measures will serve to restore the right of the voters to directly express their spending priorities by putting all future city charges back in the hands of the voters,” Rose said.