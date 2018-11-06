NORTH BEND — The City of North Bend is accepting applications to fill committee vacancies.
Vacancies include: Library Board, 2 positions; Budget Committee, 4 positions; Planning Commission, 3 positions; Parks Advisory Board, 6 positions; Housing Authority, 1 position.
Completed applications should be sent to: Rene Collins, City Recorder, City of North Bend, P.O. Box B, North Bend, OR, by Nov. 30. The council will review applications and fill the vacancies during their regular meeting Dec. 11.
For more information and applications, visit North Bend City Hall or call 541-756-8529.