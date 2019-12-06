NORTH BEND — The City of North Bend is accepting applications to fill committee vacancies.
Positions include, North Bend Library Board, North Bend Budget Committee, North Bend Planning Commission, North Bend Parks Advisory Board, and the North Bend Housing Authority.
Completed applications should be sent to Rene Collins, City Recorder, City of North Bend, P.O. Box B, North Bend, OR, 97459. Deadline to submit application is Dec. 30. The North Bend City Council will review applications and fill vacancies during their regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 14, 2020.
Committee application are available at North Bend City Hall, by calling 541-756-8529, or visiting http://www.northbendoregon.us/bc/page/committeecommission-application.