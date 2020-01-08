NORTH BEND — The City of North Bend is accepting applications to fill committee vacancies.
Positions include the North Bend Library Board, Budget Committee, Planning Commission and Parks Advisory Board.
Completed applications should be sent to Rene Collins, City Recorder, City of North Bend, P.O. Box B, North Bend, OR, 97459. Deadline to submit application is Jan. 9. The North Bend City Council will review applications and fill vacancies during their regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 14.
Committee application are available at North Bend City Hall, by calling 541-756-8529, or visiting http://www.northbendoregon.us/bc/page/committeecommission-application.