NORTH BEND — As businesses reopen under the governor’s Phase II plan, some residents are asking when the North Bend Municipal Swimming Pool will reopen as well.
The question was posed during public comment at the regular city council meeting on Tuesday, June 9 by a representative from the South Coast Aquatic Team.
City Manager Terence O’Connor referenced the Oregon Health Authority’s reopen guidance for licensed swimming pools, which was released last week.
“…We’re trying to figure out how financially we can make it work,” O’Connor explained. “(Oregon Health Authority) says we can have no more than 13 people utilizing the facility at any time and requires us to have for those 13 people … six staff members on site.”
O’Connor and Mayor Rick Wetherell said they hope additional guidance will be released because “if we can only have 13 people at a time, there is no financial way we can operate the pool.”
Councilor Jessica Engelke pointed out that these limitations are based on square footage and the number of lanes available, which require there be only one person per lane at a time. According to the OHA guidelines, visitors would also be required to maintain six-feet of distance and that a physical distancing monitor would be needed to “ensure compliance with all distancing requirements, including at entrances, exits, restrooms and any other area where people may gather.”
The guidelines also outline that a plan would need to be developed to limit the number of visitors admitted to a pool to keep six-feet of physical distancing.
“Best I can think, (it may reopen) by mid-September,” O’Connor guessed. “We will know as to what will work for us. Maybe we’ll know sooner, but at this point in time right now … there are challenges we need to find a way around.”
For more information on reopening guidelines, visit the Oregon Health Authority’s website under COVID-19 updates.
