NORTH BEND — City officials credit North Bend Fire Department’s renewed fire inspection program with successfully battling fires across town.
Currently in its second inspection cycle, firefighters have completed nearly 850 fire safety inspections to date in commercial buildings throughout North Bend.
According to North Bend Fire Chief Mark Meaker, the inspections not only keep businesses in compliance with fire safety regulation and building codes, it also gives firefighters inside knowledge of building layouts and fire access points crucial to effectively extinguishing fires.
“It’s been a great program,” said Meaker. “The guys here have been really excellent about it since we first began it back in February 2014.”
The state fire marshal’s office has trained and certified North Bend’s firefighters to inspect all of the city’s retail and mercantile businesses. Firefighters have also been certified to inspect assembly and daycare facilities as well.
Last month, it was data collected from a previous inspection that equipped firefighters to quickly put out a fire that broke out in the kitchen area of the North Bend Safeway store.
Crews arrived to the scene approximately one minute after its team was dispatched. With assistance from the North Bay Fire District and the Coos Bay Fire Department the fire was put out in about 24 minutes.
The fire, which was caused by a cooking wok with oil in it being left unattended, had travelled up through the stove’s exhaust system and caught one of its exhaust motors and then part of the store’s roof area.
“We knew exactly the layout of the deli because we had been in there before,” said Meaker. “When we got there the fire was still burning both inside and on the roof. We knew immediately about the roof access, the sprinkler system and where to send firefighters.”
While the fire was successfully contained and put out quickly, Meaker noted the incident did show the need for further fire prevention education among community members and business owners.
North Bend City Councilor and fire committee member Jessica Engelke said the fire at Safeway shows exactly how important the city’s fire department is in keeping its community members safe and protecting its infrastructure.
With property taxes failing to cover public safety costs for years and the rising costs of PERS, Engelke stressed the importance of the city’s public safety fee toward generating additional funds for its fire and police departments to continue operating at its current service levels.
“We have to do everything we can to keep our citizens safe,” said Engelke.
According the Meaker, the fire department has averaged a response time of about two minutes and 44 seconds with an average of 14 firefighters on hand.
He added the department will continue conducting its fire safety inspections as well as any follow up checkups in between its routine training, educational outreach and daily tasks.
“We’ve inspected every business building that we know of in town at least once,” said Meaker. “A growing number of them have now been inspected twice.”