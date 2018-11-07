NORTH BEND — The Coos County elections office is reporting that North Bend city measure 6-171, regarding public safety fees, did not pass.
Citizens of North Bend voted down the measure, 55.19 percent opposing and 44.81 percent voting to approve the measure.
Public safety fees in the city will remain at the $15 per month rate that city council implemented in July.
The measure would have raised fees to a $25 per month rate. The increase in funding would have gone toward funding equipment and personnel in the North Bend Police and North Bend Fire departments.
North Bend began collecting public safety fee as a $5 cost collected through ratepayers' water bills around a year ago. Starting in July the council decided to increase those fees to $15 in order to balance and approve the city’s budget.
The city argues that financially it will not be able to maintain its current level of public safety services without a fee increase. How North Bend will maintain current levels of service has not yet been discussed. Some city councilors have discussed putting a public safety bond measure on another ballot.
According to the city the cost to provide police and fire services at their current levels is $5,281,357 this fiscal year, which is over half of the city’s budget. The hope was to fund $1,352,250 of that with increases in public safety fees.