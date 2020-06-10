NORTH BEND — The City of North Bend unanimously adopted the proposed 2020-2021 budget Tuesday night.
The $29,877,486 budget reflected changes from Measure 6-177, which lowered the public safety fee from $30 to $15.
That reduced the overall budget by $785,000.
“This budget year and process that we’ve gone through is certainly not one we ever anticipated or accept with any amount of happiness,” said City Manager Terence O’Connor during the city council’s regular meeting Tuesday night. “We understood the vote of the people. We understood the vote impact on the budget and we were loyal to the oaths that we took to abide by the citizens. Unfortunately in this time for the city, it’s not a very progressive or happy time for the employees or — I might add — the citizens.”
The budget decreased after 58% of voters reduced the public safety fee during the May 19 election, approving Measure 6-177. The citizen initiative passed after years of conflict between the public and the city council as the fee increased on residents' water bills. The fee began at $5 but soon became $30, even after a 2018 vote that said “No” to any additional increases.
As a result of the new reduction to the public safety fee, the North Bend Police Department will lose seven police officer positions — two that were open and five that were filled — and one dispatcher. This will be effective July 1, as well as no city police services from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. in North Bend, according to O'Connor in an interview last week.
“We’re not taking this budget lightly,” said Councilor Bill Richardson at the end of the meeting. “We know this is not a good time for a lot of families. Under the law we have to do what the public says we need to do and this was with a heavy heart that we’re doing this, in my opinion.”
Councilor Jessica Engelke added to his comments, stating that the budget decision weighed heavily on her as well.
“… Going forward, we have to look at long term solutions,” she said, referencing the city’s limit for housing expansion and resulting property taxes. “I’ve heard from the public about (a unified) 911 call center and I think we can look at that in the future. I heard from County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins that the group is ready to come to the table again and start talking. That’s a good sign ….”
Mayor Rick Wetherell said that in his 24 years, “this is the most heart-wrenching and difficult decision.”
“… We’ve been asked to apologize by a citizen and I apologize for my part in the process, but in order to have a safe city and a city we want to live in, I would follow the course again,” he said. “If you think our hearts aren’t bleeding for employees, you don’t know us very well.”
After the meeting, North Bend Police Chief Robert Kappelman handed a written statement to The World about the budget decision, stating that he is sad and disappointed that citizens “have no idea the caliber of the officers they gave up” but that he does because he recruited them.
“I hired them and I worked with them,” he wrote. “These officers are some of the best I’ve seen and they will honorably serve their community, unfortunately that will no longer be North Bend.”
He listed the names of the five officers: Jeremy Bowman, Nycolma White, Shawn Fleming, Scottie Lathrom and Steven Carlson.
To them, he wrote, “I salute your service and your families’ sacrifices and I was humbled to be your chief.”
