NORTH BEND — During its second February meeting, the North Bend City Council approved participation in the update of the Coos County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan, as well as vacating part of an alley for an area to be developed.
The council unanimously approved entering into an inter-governmental agreement with the Oregon Department of Land Conservation, the cities of Coos Bay, Bandon, Coquille, Lakeside, and Myrtle Point, to participate in updating the Coos County Multi-Jurisdiction Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan. The Coos County Sheriff's Department has initiated the update in coordination with the state and local jurisdictions as approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
During the presentation on the request, it was noted that the plan gets updated every five years, with the current plan last updated in 2016. The current schedule of the process expects to have the plan sent to FEMA for final approval around March of 2022.
The council unanimously passed an ordinance vacating portions of an alleyway by the southeast corner of Broadway and Virginia. The lot at that corner was recently sold to be developed and it was requested the alley be made available to make it easier for the plans to go forward.
They also held a public hearing on the matter, to get the public's perspective on the issue, but nobody came forward with opposition.
Joe Slack, one of the architects designing the project, said they were about done with the designing and planning part of things. He said they should be ready to start the next phase in April.
City Administrator Terence O'Connor also presented an update on his retirement and his work setting things up to find a new city administrator. He recommended the City Council work through a third party company to conduct the search and spread word of the opening. He noted that such a company would come to North Bend and learn the needs of the community and council. They would then do preliminary interviews of candidates and present the best picks to the council.
O'Connor recommended Prothman Executive Recruitment as the company to be used. He said the company has been recommended by other cities that used them for their own recruiting.
The council also unanimously approved a request for public assembly and temporary use of property for Southern Oregon Coast Pride. The request would make use of Boynton Park on June 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to O'Connor, the group would be set up for a gathering with booths for local nonprofits.
It has already been verified there is no scheduling conflict with youth baseball on that date.
The council also unanimously approved an application for a liquor license for Dishner's Fine Foods.