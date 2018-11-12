SALEM — The League of Oregon Cities’ vice president has been elected to the National League of Cities’ Board of Directors.
Eugene City Councilor Greg Evans received the additional title over the weekend at the 2018 City Summit in Los Angeles, Calif., according to a press release.
“I am deeply honored to be elected to serve as member of the National League of Cities Board of Directors,” Evan said in the release. “I am happy to join Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle in representing the LOC’s 241 member cities. I will continue our collective advocacy for the critical issues of affordable housing, infrastructure, and economic development.”
Evans will go on to serve a two-year term on the NLC Board.
“The NLC’s officers and leaders provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy, governance and membership activities throughout the year,” the release explained. “NLC is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders and municipal staff, and advocates for city priorities in Washington by building strong federal-local partnerships.”
According to the release, Evans joined the LOC Board back in 2016 and served as treasurer in 2017. He will serve as the LOC Board president in 2019.