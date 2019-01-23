LAKESIDE — Lakeside City Council approved a motion earlier this month to move forward with plans to upgrade its website.
According to a presentation by Councilor Alan Pointer, a review of the new contract would cost the city over $11,000 with web developer, Municode, to create, maintain and host the site for the next five years.
“I think the new website would help people find out more about Lakeside,” said Pointer. “I also think in the long term it would help the local economy.”
Outlined in the presentation, the new website, which is estimated to roll out in February, would allow for visitors and residents to be able to connect easily to the city’s services and daily operations as well as gain information on city sponsored events.
All city forms, bill pay services, city codes/ordinances will also be made available online. At a work session on Jan. 3, Pointer broke down the contract’s payment plan which consisted of the city paying a total of $2,500 a year for the next four years.
Approximately, $1,000 will go toward the website and $1,500 will be billed to its hosting and maintenance costs. After the fourth year, the city will be charged $1,500 a year to continue its hosting and maintenance services from Municode.
Pointer is currently working on assembling a committee to discuss what additional features it would like to include in the new website, which could consists of multiple directory listings such as a business directory. A training session has been scheduled for Jan. 30 for its committee on navigating the site.
“The current site hasn’t been maintained since it went up I believe in 1999,” said Pointer. “There are things online that are difficult to find and items that overlap one another. I think it would be great to finally update it.”
The vote was 6-1, with Mayor James Edwards opposed.