COOS COUNTY – Corrections Deputy Mike Kinnaird has put his name on the November ballot for Coos County Sheriff.
“There were a lot of things I saw happening that I felt powerless to change in the system and felt the only way I could do it was if I was in charge of the system to fix it,” Kinnaird said.
One of the problems he wants to fix is what he described as a high turnover rate at the department.
“We’ve gone through an enormous amount of people just since (Sheriff Craig Zanni) was elected,” he alleged. “We hired over 60 people with a staff of 93. That’s extreme turnover and I don’t believe it needs to happen. He’s the manager and gets to manage however he sees fit, but when we went down to 49 beds and it wasn’t because of funding but because he couldn’t maintain staffing and I believe that’s a direct reflection on his management style.”
However, the Coos County Sheriff’s Department took a huge financial hit in 2007 when county commissioners at the time demanded layoffs, a decision that led to the department losing 46 employees and its entire detective unit in one year, which The World reported on previously.
Understaffing did lead to jail bed reduction, which has since been raised to 98 beds in March.
“I’ll be the first one to tell you that (Zanni) is the most qualified guy there to do this job, but you could be the smartest guy but if you don’t have good management skills it still causes tons of issues,” Kinnaird said. “The big thing for me is that I saw good people go out the door that didn’t need to go out the door. Someone needed to try to do something and honestly no one else did.”
Kinnaird has been with the Coos County Sheriff’s Department for nearly 15 years, and did serve on the Coos Bay Reserve briefly beforehand.
“I’ve lived in eight states, some more than once,” he said. “My dad was a preacher and we came to Bandon in 1977 for him to preach.”
Kinnaird graduated from Bandon High School in 1982 and a year later joined the U.S. Navy. During the five years and eight months in service, he entered the Nuclear Power Program but was unable to finish it.
“I was either too smart or not smart enough,” he laughed, then added, “They said I wasn’t smart enough. It’s an intensive program and a God-send not to make it through.”
After that Kinnaird worked for a small loans company in South Carolina, then went on to work as a fuel tank tester for a construction company in Maryland.
“I can do a little bit of everything,” he said.
When asked about his qualifications to run for sheriff, he pointed to his people skills.
“I have a really good way of working with people,” he said. “Ask people I work with, people come into the jail and are irate and not cooperative and a number of times they become cooperative and sometimes they are laughing in the process. I have a way of working with people and calming people down and I feel that is a valuable asset in law enforcement, especially a management position where you balance the community and employees.”
If elected sheriff, Kinnaird plans on maintaining at least 100 jail beds but would push to open 50 more.
“I realize that may take a levy to do that and understand if the people don’t want to do that,” he said. “I feel it would put people in a safer position if we could get to that place. I’m from the jail, not experienced in patrol, but feel the jail is the engine of law enforcement in the county. Without it, it doesn’t matter how good or how the other agencies do their jobs if you can’t keep people in jail and they continue to get out and reoffend and victimize our citizens.”
When the jail only had 49 beds in use, he remembered the crime rate and number of cars that were repeatedly stolen.
“My late wife was a teacher at Blossom Gulch and was there when another person on staff had their car stolen from the lot,” he said. “You can’t prevent all of it, but at that time if we had someone for car theft we couldn’t keep them. We had to let them go.”
Not only that, but if elected sheriff he said he plans on maintaining where the Sheriff’s Department is now.
“The sheriff has done an awesome job with patrol,” he said. “I feel there are little tweaks in the jail to make it better. I joke that I never know when I’m getting out of jail because I go to work and not know when you get out. There aren’t enough on staff and we’ve had people out sick for some time.”
Since putting his hat in the ring for sheriff, he said he has made the rounds throughout Coos County to attend city council meetings. From making these trips, he said he has encountered people who are afraid due to crime.
“I don’t think we should have that in this day and age,” he said. “I think the one thing I’ve seen with going around to the different cities is people feel ostracized and alienated and I want to develop relationships with the cities where they don’t feel that way. We’re here to serve them, we’re not going to leave them high and dry.”
The last day to turn in ballots is Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Kinnaird is running against two-term Coos County Sheriff Craig Zanni.