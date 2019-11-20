SOUTH COAST — On Tuesday, Democrat Melissa Cribbins, Coos County Commissioner and local attorney, announced her candidacy for the Oregon Senate's seat for District 5.
The district includes much of the Oregon coast, from Coos Bay to Tillamook Bay and includes dozens of other coastal communities such as North Bend, Florence, Reedsport, Newport and Lincoln City. Senate District 5 is currently represented by Senator Arnie Roblan, D-Coos Bay, who announced Tuesday he will not be running for re-election.
Cribbins was raised in rural Coos County, graduated from Coquille High School and attended Southwestern Oregon Community College. She and her husband, Troy, moved in order to pursue their educations, but returned to Coos Bay in 2006 where they currently live with their children.
"I can't think of a place that I would rather live," she said in a press release. "Oregon is a great place to put down roots and raise a family, and we have been fortunate to make the Oregon Coast our home. I'm running for state senate to create more family wage jobs for our communities, protect health care and fund education, and stand up for rural Oregon communities."
Cribbins was elected as a Coos County Commissioner in 2012, and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. Her priority has been to ensure Coos County is financially stable and sustainable while growing jobs and improving economic opportunities for working families in Coos County.
She served on the Land Conservation and Development Commission, the Energy Trust of Oregon Board, the Energy Trust of Oregon Board, the Elliott Forest Advisory Committee Working Group, and the Coos Bay North Bend Water Board. Cribbins was the chairman of the Energy, Environment, and Land Use Committee for the National Association of Counties, and is the second vice president of the Association of Oregon Counties, and previously served as the Board Chair of Rural Development Initiatives.
She has represented rural Oregon on numerous commissions, boards and councils both locally and at the state level.
"Senator Roblan has been our region's strong voice in Salem and he has done a tremendous job representing rural and coastal Oregon communities," said Cribbins. "I am grateful for his long and distinguished career in public service and the work he has done for Oregonians."