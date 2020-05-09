COOS BAY — Coos Bay City Council made an investment on work at Mingus Park. With some luck, a little money and the right grants, the council may have bought some major upgrades for just the cost of the work to design them.
The council voted unanimously to increase a contract with ZCS Engineering and Architecture to $140,354 to cover the design work for a two-phase project in the park, starting with work on Mingus Pond. The contract was initially written to cover the first phase, and was approved at $69,690.
Initially proposed changes to the pond included plans to add a fishing pier and additional paths to the pier. The city planned to dredge Mingus Pond – essentially, to deepen it to about four feet -- in order to complete the work.
The plans were submitted to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. City representatives were told that if they instead deepened the pond to 10 feet or more, two things would happen: Mingus Pond would become a better habitat for fish and the city would qualify for a grant that would cover the cost of the work.
The grant requires matching funds, meaning to qualify to receive funding from the state the city would have to spend some money on the project. Fortunately, according to Public Works and Community Development Director Jim Hossley, the cost of the design work would likely qualify as matching funds.
Moreover, if the city qualifies for the ODFW grant, it could use that funding as a match for a second grant, this time from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, to complete the second phase of the project. This funding would allow the city to use the fill material removed from Mingus Pond to further improve the park.
At the south end of the park, near the covered picnic tables and bathrooms, flooding is often seen during winter months. With the second grant in hand, the city would begin Phase II by removing the existing structure at the south end of the park and the nearby playground. They would then use the material removed from the pond to create better drainage, and construct new bathrooms and playground equipment.
The design work for Phase II would cost $70,664, and was the issue in question at the meeting. Both the funding and design work are required to qualify for the second grant.
While there is no guarantee that the city will be awarded either grant, Hossley feels confident in the skills of the city’s grant writer and is hopeful. If all goes as planned, the work in Mingus Park will begin at the end of summer in 2021.
Councilman Robert Miles asked about the ducks that live in Mingus Pond and whether there were plans for the animals during construction. Hossley said he wasn’t sure, but that they would likely move to other ponds.
The council voted unanimously in favor of increasing the contract.
Hossley is enthusiastic about the changes. “It’ll be some nice amenities and improvements,” he said, “[Mingus Park] is kind of a gem of the city. Having that park there attracts a lot of people. These amenities will attract even more people and make it a better experience for them.”
