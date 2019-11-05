COOS COUNTY — Today is Election Day for voters to speak on one countywide measure and two city issues.
As of Monday evening, 5,433 ballots had been turned in. According to Coos County Elections Clerk Debbie Heller, that is 12.05 percent of eligible voters.
“That is pretty low,” she said. “But we only have two city measures and then one county contest. I don’t see tons of interest.”
The county measure is asking voters to elect seven directors to the Coos County Area Transportation District. There are eight candidates, including John Favors, LouAnn Dewater, Melissa Dovenspike, Rebecca Jennings, Doug Veysey, Richard Leshley, Timm Slater, and Lauren Morris.
You have free articles remaining.
Then Bandon voters are being asked to approve or reject a measure asking if the city should issue $5,500,000 of General Obligation Bonds to improve the water and sewer treatment, distribution and collection systems.
Lakeside voters are being asked to speak on whether or not the city should impose $1.25 per $1,000 of assessed value for five years starting Jan 1 of 2020 for law enforcement. If approved, it may increase property taxes by more than three percent.
“People have until 8 p.m. to turn ballots in at ballot boxes,” Heller said. “It is too late to mail ballots in. The ballot drop sites close at 8 p.m. and then will be picked up later today and delivered to my office.”
Drop boxes can be found at the city libraries and city halls.