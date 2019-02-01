COOS COUNTY — Local community group, Boost Southern Oregon, commends members for submitting their comments toward supporting the Jordan Cove Project and its permit seeking efforts.
The group, which advocates for the proposed LNG pipeline, said in its press release that its membership strongly believes that Jordan Cove has met all the requirements needed to qualify for a removal-fill permit under the Oregon Department of State Lands.
According to its website, its membership consists of multiple businesses, union workers, elected officials and community members throughout the South Coast.
“Oregonians have had their say on this permit – a lot of it completely unrelated to the actual permit,” said co-president of Boost Southern Oregon Todd Goergen. “Now it’s up to ODSL and Director Vickie Walker on the technical capabilities and merits of the application in the public interest.”
In its press release, the group expresses its support of Jordan Cove’s project design and technology in safely installing its pipeline to avoid impacting marine wildlife and Oregon’s waterways.