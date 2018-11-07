SALEM – The League of Oregon Cities announced its new legislative director on Wednesday morning.
According to a press release from LOC, Jim McCauley will step into the new role. As of now, he is the government affairs manager for Washington County, Ore. He replaces Craig Honeyman, who is retiring on Dec. 31 after having served 10 years as the LOC’s legislative director.
“We are extremely excited to bring Jim’s talent and experience to our team,” said LOC Executive Director Mike Cully in the release. “His extensive experience both in the Legislature and representing local government, as well as his proven leadership skills, will propel our advocacy efforts to the next level. This is a big win for the LOC and the 241 cities we represent.”
The release listed McCauley’s experience in Oregon politics, which includes service as the vice president of government affairs for the Oregon Home Builders Association and the legislative manager for the Oregon Department of Environment Quality.
“In the private sector, McCauley previously served as manager of environmental affairs for The Campbell Group, and the director of water quality for the Oregon Forest and Industries Council,” the release said, adding that he is also a graduate from Oregon State University with a bachelor’s degree in forestry in 1986.
“I’m really looking forward to this opportunity at the LOC, where there is a lot of positive energy and such a dynamic government affairs team to work with,” McCauley said in the release. “I’m confident we will be able to build on past success and meet the challenges ahead.”