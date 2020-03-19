LAKESIDE – Lakeside City Manager Andrew Carlstrom tendered his official resignation during the city council’s work session and meeting March 11 and 12.
According to Carlstrom, his last day will be April 17. He said he was recruited on to serve active duty in the Reserve, serving at the United States Northern Command in Colorado. He said he will be coordinating the 50 states and federal government to prepare for if, and when, federal assistance is needed after a natural or manmade disaster.
“I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to each of you for this opportunity serve the City of Lakeside and the experience this service has given me,” Carlstrom said. “I want to especially like to thank Mayor Edwards for his professional, loyal and patient mentorship of me this past year and a half.”
He added that it’s been a pleasure working with the city council, staff and citizens of Lakeside. He recalled how much the community has accomplished in the time he’s been city manager.
“I believe Lakeside Oregon can be whatever it wants to be, and that it truly has unlimited potential if its leadership and citizens continue to selflessly serve as well as strive to compromise for the good of all of its citizens,” said Carlstrom.
Mayor James Edwards said it would be very hard to fill Carlstrom’s shoes. Edwards said he wishes Carlstrom nothing but luck in his future pursuits. During public comment, one community member gave Carlstrom kudos for the great job he’s done.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In