POWERS — In Powers’ mayoral race, Robert Kohn beat out Debbie North and Leo Grandmontagne by securing 57 percent of the vote.
According to Tuesday’s night final unofficial election results, North received 13 percent of the vote, or 43 votes and Grandmontagne nabbed 29 percent of the vote, or 96 votes. Kohn will serve as the mayor for the next two years.
Five candidates competed for three open seats on the Powers City Council. Debra Byrd received 28 percent of the vote, incumbent Jim Adamek walked away with 26 percent of the vote and Laural Dudley collected 20 percent of the vote.
All three candidates will enter the council positions which last for the next four years.
The final certified results are expected in the next few weeks.