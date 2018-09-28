COOS BAY — Jordan Cove LNG, a Canadian-owned company, has donated money to a number of local Coos County politician’s campaigns who are on the ballot this November.
Some feel that because Jordan Cove LNG is a subsidiary of the Calgary-based company Pembina, it should not be not be allowed to make donations to local Oregon campaigns.
“It’s wrong. They should not be giving politicians money, but that’s how it works I guess,” Mike Williams, a land owner along the proposed pipeline, said.
A complaint was filed to the Oregon Secretary of State against Coos County Commissioner John Sweet for donations given to his re-election campaign from Jordan Cove. The Secretary of State found the contribution to be legal as Jordan Cove LNG is an American company, with Pembina being its holding company.
“I checked and made sure the contribution was legal. I wanted to make sure that it was, assured that it is. It’s through an American company,” Sweet said.
Sweet, a proponent of the LNG project, said that the donation has no bearing on his policies. The company has given $20,000 to Sweet's campaign.
“I feel a responsibility first to my constituents, and most certainly to enforcing the county’s rules and regulations,” Sweet said.
According to records provided by the Oregon Secretary of State, over the past year Jordan Cove has given approximately $150,000 to campaigns.
Rogue Climate, an Oregon-based nonprofit and opponent of the LNG project, commented that it does not believe that out-of-state businesses in the fossil fuel industry have a place in Oregon state and local elections.
“We call on all candidates to reject attempts from out-of-state and fossil fuel companies like Jordan Cove that are trying to undermine what’s best for our communities,” community organizer with Rogue Climate Allie Rosenbluth said.
Oregon District 9 Representative Caddy McKeown, D-Coos Bay, has also accepted funding from Jordan Cove LNG for her re-election campaign to the sum of $15,000. McKeown is an outspoken proponent of the project.
“My campaigns have always been funded by hundreds of individuals, businesses and organizations big and small. I’m honored by their support of my efforts to bring opportunity to the communities of my district,” McKeown said.
State representative David Brock Smith has received $2,000 from Jordan Cove for his campaign. Smith said the funding in no way sways his support one way or another for a project.
“I’m beholden to my 65,000 constituents, the majority of which overwhelmingly supported a measure not too long ago that was in my view a referendum from the people in support of Jordan Cove project in Coos County,” Smith said.
Smith noted that he was a proponent of the project years ago when he was a member of the Curry County Board of Commissioners, long before his campaign received any funding from the company.