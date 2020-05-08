COOS COUNTY — After working in the Air Force followed by time at American Airlines, Steve Jansen retired in 2007.
“I was really retired. I was remodeling my own home in fact, which is a work in progress still,” said Jansen, now 72. But instead of retiring for good, in 2009 he began helping the Coos County Assessor and he has now served in that role for nine years.
Jansen is looking to continue his time in this position and is running unopposed for Coos County Assessor in the upcoming election.
“I came and worked here to help the previous assessor (Adam Colby), he and I knew each other from other venues and I had a degree in engineering and a couple degrees in management and he figured I would be a fit to help him as a commercial investor and appraiser,” said Jansen on helping then.
Colby was then recalled from the position which meant in February of 2011, Jansen had a new job.
“I was named to fill his slot and, subsequently ran on my own merit and here I am today. Overworked and underpaid,” he said.
Jansen was elected to the four-year position in both 2012 and 2016.
As he describes it, the job is both technical and methodical. A constant use of formulas as he works with a team that combs through the county to continually assess the value of various properties.
“The office of the county assessor in every county is the same, to determine the real market value of property. Whether it is bare land, structures on the land, personal property for the business,” said Jansen. “From that we determine the assessed value. We appraise the property for market value and determine the assessed value. Somebody else decides how much the tax rate is.”
The job of County Assessor looks different today than 20 years ago. What was once an office of over 30 people now has fewer than 15 employees. The team now utilizes aerial technology to see when houses have been added to or what new structures exist so that they can properly be assessed.
But regardless of the general changes of the work that predate Jansen’s time in this position he feels he has been able to offer some stability to this job.
“There was just lots of changes and lots of turmoil and people coming and going and hurt feelings,” he said.
“It used to be a revolving door of people coming and going and that’s a terrible, terrible drain on the knowledge base and the ability to get stuff done. Continuity of knowing what we’re looking at from year to year to year. So anyway, it’s a people job and I really enjoy that.”
