COOS BAY — The Oregon State Historic Preservation Office has determined that the opponents of the proposed Q’alya ta Kukwis shichdii me (Jordan Cove and the Bay of the Coos People) Traditional Cultural Property Historic District in Coos County submitted enough objections to prevent listing the District in the National Register of Historic Places.
According to federal rules for the program, if a majority of the private property owners within a proposed district object to the listing, the district cannot be listed in the National Register. There are 1,001 owners in the boundaries of the proposed district, and 696, or 70 percent, submitted valid objections according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
SHPO sent the nomination document to the National Park Service on May 23, 2019 for a “determination of eligibility.” In this process, the NPS determines if the district is eligible for listing in the register, but does not actually list it. The SHPO expects the NPS to respond before early-July 2019, following a consideration period of up to 45 days.