COOS BAY — High levels of bacteria and fecal coliform were identified in wastewater effluent at the Empire Treatment Plant on Monday.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, the levels of enterococcus bacteria and fecal coliform mean that the city’s wastewater contract operator must now complete necessary reporting with the Department of Environmental Quality and the Oregon Emergency Response System. Signs will also be posted at the beach access near the outfall on the west end of Fulton Avenue, “warning people of the potential high bacteria limits,” the release said.
Before shellfish can be harvested, the release recommended that the public first check with the Department of Agriculture and/or Coos County Public Health for updates.
The bacteria and fecal coliform “are indicators of the presence of fecal material in water and, therefore, of the possible presence of disease-causing bacteria, viruses, and protozoa,” the release said.
The contract operator is currently investigating the cause of the incident, the release added.
For more information, contact Public Works at 541-269-8918.
