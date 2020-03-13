COOS COUNTY — The Coos County candidate filings for the 2020 May Primary Election have officially ended.
According to the Coos County Elections Office, residents interested in holding a number of public office positions had until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 to file.
Currently, a total of five people are vying for the Coos County Commissioner Position No.1 seat which includes incumbent Robert “Bob” Main, Edward Cordova, Katy Eymann, Pamela Lewis and Sam Schwarz.
Coos County assessor Steven Jansen and surveyor Michael Dado are running unopposed for their positions. Coos County treasurer and finance director Megan Simms, of Coos Bay, is competing against Steve Scheer, of Coos Bay, for the treasurer position.
According to the elections office, all four county positions carry with them a four year term. Candidates considering withdrawal will have until Friday, March 13 to do so.
A county measure asking voters whether or not it should impose a tax levy of 20 cent per $1,000 of assessed value for the next five years will also appear on the May ballot. As previously reported in The World, the funds collected from the levy will be used to update the Coos County Sheriff’s Office failing radio towers.
The Voter’s Pamphlet, which is produced and printed by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, will be delivered to homes between April 27 and 29.
Ballots will be mailed on Thursday, April 30as Election Day is May 19. Voters will have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to return their ballots which can be done either through an official drop box or by mail, according to the Coos County Election’s Office website.
“We encourage voters to use the official drop sites after Wednesday, May 13 to ensure their ballot is received by the election office,” wrote Coos County Clerk Debbie Heller on the election’s office website.
“A list of official drop sites throughout the county will be included on the back of the ballot that each voter will receive and can be found on the county’s election web page at http://www.co.coos.or.us/Departments/CountyClerk/Elections.aspx.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the candidates or the election process is advised to reach out to the Coos County Election’s Office at 541-396-7610. People can also visit its office, which is located at 250 N. Baxter Street in Coquille, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Coos County Commissioner candidates at a glance:
- Robert “Bob” Main, who has held the positon of Coos County Commissioner since 2009, graduated from Southern Oregon College, now known as Southern Oregon University, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and mathematics. He also attended Southwestern Oregon Community College where he studied business and previously worked as the Coos County assessor. Currently, he holds a number of positions on numerous statewide and local committees including the current title of vice president of the Association of O&C Counties.
- Edward Cordova, who is currently unemployed, has previously worked as an emergency medical technician and has attended San Joaquin Delta College where he became certified as an EMT.
- Katy Eymann, an attorney who has lived in Coos County since 1979, earned her law degree from the University of Oregon’s School of Law. She also graduated with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and an associate’s degree from Lane Community College. In the past, Eymann has also served on the Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Board of Education.
- Pamela Lewis, a registered nurse, has worked in Coos County at a number of hospitals in Coquille and Bandon. She has also held positions at Coos Health & Wellness and has previously worked as an EMI. Lewis earned her nursing degree from Southwestern Oregon Community College. She has also worked as a shift supervisor for the City of Coquille EMS training.
- Sam Schwarz, owner of Schwarz Reliance, has worked in the design industry for years as an architect, technician, designer and project manager to name a few. Schwarz has an extensive background in clean technology and sustainable practices. Schwarz earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon’s School of Architecture and Allied Arts. He also attended Lane Community College and Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Coos County Treasurer candidates at a glance:
- Megan Simms, who is the current treasurer and finance director for Coos County, has previously worked as the county’s tax/accounting specialist and deputy treasurer as well as a bookkeeper. She graduated from the University of Phoenix with an associate’s degree in accounting.
- Steve Scheer, who is currently retired, has a background in environmental health and software engineering. He graduated from Oregon State University with a bachelor’s degree in general agriculture and from Southwestern Oregon Community College with an associate’s degree in business technology. Scheer has held a number of positions on a variety of committees including the Coos County Budget Committee, Coos County Noxious Weed Board, Coos County Planning Commission and the Southwestern Oregon Airport Budget Committee to name a few.
