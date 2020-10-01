SOUTH COAST — The League of Women Voters of Coos County has scheduled three debates between candidates running for public office: Oregon Senate District 5; Oregon House District 9, and mayor of North Bend. These debates will be held without an audience due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, and will be recorded and provided for public viewing.
On Wednesday, Oct. 14, a debate will be held between candidates for North Bend mayor: Jessica Engelke and James Rose.
Scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15, are debates between candidates for Oregon Senate District 5, Dick Anderson and Melissa Cribbins, as well as candidates for Oregon House of Representatives District 9, Cal Mukumoto and Boomer Wright.
The league is inviting the public to submit questions for candidates of these three races between Oct. 1 and Oct. 12 on the League’s website, https://my.lwv.org/oregon/coos-county or to the League’s email address: lwvcoos@gmail.com
The debates will be posted for viewing after Oct. 16 on the websites of the League of Women Voters of Coos County, Vote411, and Coos Media Center.
In addition to the debates, the LWVCC is organizing individual recorded interviews with candidates for North Bend and Coos Bay city councils.
Candidate forums are a voters’ service project of the League of Women Voters of Coos County. The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization with a mission to encourage the active and informed participation of citizens in government. The league never supports or opposes any candidate or political party and aims to provide impartial information to voters about candidates’ views on issues, and to stimulate interest and participation in the election.
For more information, contact LWVCC Forum chair Suzanne Grami, 541-260-2028 or LWVCC president Alice Carlson, 541-756-7290.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In