Biographical information
Name: Robert “Bob” Main (incumbent)
Age: 71
Years in the area: Born in Coos County, I have lived here almost all of my life
Occupation: Coos County Commissioner
Past political/civic experience: Member/Donor Timber Unity, South Coast Anglers STEP member, Board member Oregon Anglers Alliance, South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve Board, Vice President of O&C Association representing western Oregon Counties, Eel-Tenmile STEP, Three Rivers Foundation Board, OPAC ( Ocean Policy Advisory Commission), BOEM (Federal Bureau Ocean Energy Management), SOORC (Southern Oregon Ocean Resource Council), OCZMA, Rotary of Coquille President 2009/10, OHA Tioga Chapter past president, Past Chairman - Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation South Coast Chapter. Past Team Captain of American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Past Courthouse Labor Council, Trust Lands Board representing Lane, Douglas, Coos, Josephine and Klamath Counties, Coos County Budget Board Chair 2020/2021
Issues
What do you feel are the most important issues facing Coos County? Expanding timber management jobs, protecting fishing industries, and making informed environmental choices.
How would you try to address those issues? I will continue my work on the Forest Trust Land Board and O&C Board. We have won 2 federal and 1 state of Oregon lawsuits, and after we win the federal and state appeals, timber jobs will return to Coos County. I will continue my work on BOEM, SOORC, and OCZMA to protect our critical fishing industries and make researched, unbiased decisions to benefit our environment.
What would you like to accomplish if elected? Use our resources both human and natural to build a prosperous future, and put people back to work.
How should the Coos County Board of Commissioners address the current COVID-19/economic crisis? Use all available data to make informed decisions that protect public safety without sacrificing economic well-being.
What do you feel the relationship should be between a Coos County Commissioner and the public? Commissioners serve the public.
Biographical information
Name: Katy Eymann
Age: 68
Years in the area: 41
Occupation: Attorney, Business Coach
Past political/civic experience:
Elected to Southwestern Community College Board of Education, served on the Board and Budget Committee.
Chair, Oregon Board of Maritime Pilots
President and Legal Counsel, Climate Clean, Inc.
President, Citizens for Renewables, Inc., formerly Citizens Against LNG
Project Manager, Oregon Solutions, Portland State University
Executive Director, Oregon Trial Lawyers Association
Executive Coach, Projects Unlimited
Co-Founder Coos County is Colorful and NW Coalition Against Malicious Harassment
Co-Founder of Coos County Women’s Crisis Service
Legal Counsel, Southwestern Oregon Community Action
Public Defender, Coos County
Issues
What do you feel are the most important issues facing Coos County?
1. Jobs. Coos County’s economic strength comes from our natural resources like fishing, farming, and scenic beauty, which encourages tourism. We need long-term family-wage jobs.
2. Climate change is a looming threat to local farming, fishing, and the timber industry.
3. Housing. Coos County needs more affordable housing.
4. Job Training. We need more programs.
5. County Revenue. Coos County Commissioners have ignored the advice of experts to do long-term financial planning. The County budget is suffering.
How would you try to address those issues?
1. Jobs. I will encourage harvesting wind on the ocean, provided it is done responsibly and does not harm our vital fishing industry. I agree with the goal of Timber Unity to protect natural resource jobs. Harvesting wind energy offers abundant long-term family-wage jobs that will last as long as the wind blows.
We should also encourage new COVID-19 “work-at-home” professionals from areas like Silicon Valley to come live here. We offer very high-speed internet, using our big fiber-optic cable, at low prices. These workers seek the richness of living in an uncongested area with abundant natural recreation opportunities. We have it all.
2. Climate change. Coos County can promote a fossil fuel free future by converting to renewable energy using tax and other incentives for homeowners and businesses to use solar and wind to support their energy needs.
3. Housing. Coos County can encourage developers and employers to invest in smaller footprint homes that are affordable for families. Mike Keizer of Bandon Dunes is doing this already. The Coos County Housing Action Plan recommends using public land in urban growth boundaries to make housing more affordable and increase our tax revenue from new homes.
4. Job training opportunities for youth and adults need expansion. Job training opportunities for youth and adults need growth. While SWOCC is doing a good job, we need employers to offer internships so prospective employees can learn by doing. I support the local work of AYA, Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board, and other organizations like Oregon Coast Artisan and Trades Education Collective, which are working together to seek federal funding to create skills training for Coos County residents.
5. County Revenue. I will fight for increasing economic activity by encouraging new jobs that use our high-speed internet, natural beauty, and wind resources. This economic activity will provide needed revenue. I will also demand the Commissioners do long-term financial planning like every other responsible business and family.
What would you like to accomplish if elected?
Coos County needs an infusion of hope and self-confidence based on how great it is to live in Coos County. We all know we live in an incredibly rich, diverse, and beautiful area. Local elected officials encourage a self-imposed pity-party that needs to stop. We do not need to depend on Salem for our vitality. I envision a Coos County where everyone has access to job training, jobs, and housing that encourages resilience and self-sufficiency. We have the resources we need to grow our economy if we count our blessings and get to work.
How should the Coos County Board of Commissioners address the current COVID-19/economic crisis?
The Commissioners have done a decent job responding to the COVID-19 health and economic crisis. The threat is not over yet, so we need to care for each other by wearing masks when we are around others and practice social distancing. Businesses can all operate normally if we all follow the simple rules recommended by science.
What do you feel the relationship should be between a Coos County Commissioner and the public?
I will encourage Commissioner meetings and hearings to be at times and places that serve the public. As Commissioner, I will listen to your ideas about how to make Coos County better. As I learned in 4-H, I will work to make the best better. I want to hear how you think we can improve our parks, roads, economy, and the quality of life in Coos County for hunting, tourism, education, and more. We are all in this together. Our relationship must be strong and open.
