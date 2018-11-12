COOS BAY — The Department of Environmental Quality will be holding a meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Coos Bay Library in an effort to obtain public comment about new recycling opportunities for businesses and folks living in apartments.
Beginning in July of 2022, residents and businesses that have shared garbage collection service within cities and urban growth boundaries of over 4,000 people, and within the Metro Service District, will have new opportunities to recycle under Oregon law.
Multifamily housing and businesses have not historically been offered the same opportunities to recycle as single family homes because they are not considered the customer of record with the service provider.
“The Opportunity to Recycle Act was passed in Oregon in 1983, and the idea behind the act was that it would give everyone in Oregon the opportunity to recycle at least some things," said Cathy Brown with DEQ.
Owners of apartments and commercial buildings were not required to provide recycling for their tenants. That was corrected with a legislative amendment in 2015, and DEQ is now working on the rules that owners of apartment and commercial buildings must follow.
“We need to find out the best way to approach this from a logistical standpoint, too," Brown said. "That’s really where this public input is going to be important."
The Coos Bay public comment period will be the fourth that DEQ has held so far. The others have been in places throughout the state. The meeting will be run by DEQ, but is hosted by Coos Bay’s local garbage and recycling collector Les’ Sanitation.
“We’re working with the haulers," Brown said. "There’s going to be companies all across the state that will be responsible for getting these things in place and then doing the pick up on that."
Brown said many of the comments received so far are from building owners and haulers who are interested in the logistics of how they can provide these tenants with opportunities to recycle.
“It’s going to be difficult, because studies have shown that multi-tenant buildings have high levels of contamination," she said. "That means there are things in the recyclables that are not supposed to be the recycled."
DEQ urges those who may be impacted by these changes to come to the meeting this week.