Subscribe for 17¢ / day

EUGENE—Rep. Peter DeFazio today announced he will hold the following town hall meetings across southwestern Oregon later this summer:

Thursday, August 9

Springfield (Seniors)

3:30-4:30 PM

Willamalane Adult Activity Center

215 W. C Street, Springfield

Eugene

5:30-6:30 PM

Lane Community College

Downtown Campus

101 W. 10th Avenue, Eugene

Monday, August 20

Lebanon

12:00-1:00 PM

Lebanon Public Library

55 Academy Street, Lebanon

Albany

2:00-3:00 PM

Albany Public Library

2450 14th Street SE, Albany

Corvallis

5:30-6:30 PM

Corvallis-Benton County Library

645 NW Monroe Avenue, Corvallis

Tuesday, August 21

Cottage Grove

1:00-2:00 PM

City Hall

400 East Main Street, Cottage Grove

Roseburg

5:15-6:15 PM

City Hall

SE 900 Douglas Avenue, Roseburg

Tuesday, August 28

Florence

11:00 AM-12:00 PM

Siuslaw Public Library

1460 9th Street, Florence

Coos Bay

5:00-6:00 PM

Coos Bay Public Library

525 Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay

Wednesday, August 29

Reedsport

12:00-1:00 PM

Reedsport Community Center

451 Winchester Avenue, Reedsport

For an online schedule of Rep. DeFazio’s Town Hall meetings, click here.

0
0
0
0
0