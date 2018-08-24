EUGENE—Rep. Peter DeFazio today announced he will hold the following town hall meetings across southwestern Oregon later this summer:
Thursday, August 9
Springfield (Seniors)
3:30-4:30 PM
Willamalane Adult Activity Center
215 W. C Street, Springfield
Eugene
5:30-6:30 PM
Lane Community College
Downtown Campus
101 W. 10th Avenue, Eugene
Monday, August 20
Lebanon
12:00-1:00 PM
Lebanon Public Library
55 Academy Street, Lebanon
Albany
2:00-3:00 PM
Albany Public Library
2450 14th Street SE, Albany
Corvallis
5:30-6:30 PM
Corvallis-Benton County Library
645 NW Monroe Avenue, Corvallis
Tuesday, August 21
Cottage Grove
1:00-2:00 PM
City Hall
400 East Main Street, Cottage Grove
Roseburg
5:15-6:15 PM
City Hall
SE 900 Douglas Avenue, Roseburg
Tuesday, August 28
Florence
11:00 AM-12:00 PM
Siuslaw Public Library
1460 9th Street, Florence
Coos Bay
5:00-6:00 PM
Coos Bay Public Library
525 Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay
Wednesday, August 29
Reedsport
12:00-1:00 PM
Reedsport Community Center
451 Winchester Avenue, Reedsport
