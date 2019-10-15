{{featured_button_text}}

COQUILLE — A public notice was issued by the Coquille City Council on Tuesday afternoon inviting the community to participate in a meet-and-greet meeting with its two finalists for Coquille city manager.

The meeting will take place at the Coquille Community Center located at 115 N. Birch St. in downtown Coquille on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m.

According to the notice, community members will be given the opportunity to meet with the city’s final two candidates — who were not identified in the notice — inside the community center’s small auditorium where refreshments will be served.

Following the meet and greet, the council will also hold a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 8 a.m. in its council chambers to interview the final two candidates.

The meeting is open to the public and attendance is highly encouraged. For more information about the meetings, contact the Coquille city recorder at 541-396-2115.

Reporter Amanda Linares can be reached at 541-266-2039 or by email at amanda.linares@theworldlink.com.

