COQUILLE – In one of the city’s most populated races, residents throughout Coquille will have the chance to vote in three new members to city council come Nov. 6th. This year, a total of 11 candidates are vying for three open spot in city hall. Recently, The World caught up with some of the candidates to discuss their campaigns.
Meet the candidates
Darlene Andrews
After noticing the city needed a change, Coquille Sentinel manager and retired banker Darlene Andrews said she knew immediately once the opportunity came up that she wanted to drop her name in this year’s race.
“This is my first time running and I’m very excited,” Andrews said.
The 55-year-old Coquille native said if elected one of the first things she likes to do is established a close relationship between council chambers and the community at large.
“I don’t want it to be an unfriendly council,” Andrews said. “I want it to be open so everyone gets a chance to talk and express their opinion because that’s who we need to listen to. We need to listen to our community.”
As part of her campaign, Andrews said she’d also like to revitalize the city’s economy by possibly investing in new business opportunities.
“I want to bring more jobs into our town,” Andrews said. “We need a new motel. It would be nice to have a riverfront motel out at the Georgia Pacific site.”
With the site being inactive for over 20 years, Andrews said the city needs to work on pushing for its sale and getting it up and running again. Andrews also talked about taking another look into improving city parks and making sure its equipment is up to standard and safe for occupants to use.
Andrews has worked in the banking industry for about 20 years and has worked her way up the ranks beginning her career as a teller for Western Bank in Myrtle Point to assistant branch manager at Sterling Bank in Coquille.
In 1995, Andrews graduated from Southwestern Oregon Community College with a business occupational certificate which focused on accounting and on-the-job training.
Currently, Andrews serves as a member for Coquille Rotary Club, Coquille Friends of the Library and as president of the Coquille Library Board Committee.
Matt Rowe
Former Coquille mayor Matt Rowe has decided after spending some time away from city government observing and watching from afar that now was the right time to rejoin city hall.
Since leaving office in January 2017, Rowe said he’s keep a respectful distance from publicly commenting on city operations, but with the council losing over 50 years of collective experience he knew he had to jump back in.
“When I left office we had a substantial reserve fund in place for the general funds and for streets,” Rowe said. “A lot of that money has been spent down and not replaced and now we’ve drifted back to near the same funding levels for street improvements that were there before I took office nearly six years ago.”
If elected, Rowe said he will refocus on improving streets around town as a top discretionary fund priority and conduct the necessary repairs needed on many of the city’s roads. During his time as mayor, Rowe said with the aid of council the city was able to reform its timber management plan and redirect a third of its funds to street improvements avoiding any need for a tax increase.
As part of his campaign, he also said he will fight against placing fees or rate increases to resident’s utility bill. Rowe criticized the council’s past two utility increases as a way to tap into additional funding for other programs.
“It’s really a way to get a tax increase without allowing the voters to vote on it,” Rowe said. “It really violates the spirit of Oregon tax law and betrays the trust of the public and how we manage their utilities.”
Rowe proposed creating a charter amendment to ban any additional fees from being added to a utility bill that isn’t related to its water or sewer operations. He also said he’d like to create some sort of discount for seniors and veterans in the community.
“We’ve got a lot of fixed income seniors here and a lot of low income people that are struggling financially,” he said. “A few dollars a month on the water bill actually does go a long way, and what the council needs to realize is that’s money you take out of the economy.”
Rowe’s campaign also includes limiting council member’s terms and spending Urban Renewal Agency funds to promote future economic development.
In 2008, Rowe graduated from Southern Oregon University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He has served as a previous chairman for the Coquille School District’s Budget Committee, a member of the South Coast Education Service District Board of Directors and as a member Coquille Library Board among others.
Currently, he works a self-employed public affairs and media consultant as well as a member of the Coquille School District Board of Directors, Coquille School District Policy Committee, the Coquille Valley Eagles and Lions Club.
After learning he was expecting his first child in July, Rowe said his perspective has changed on the type of community he wants his family to grow up in.
“I want to make sure this town is as good as or better than it was when I was growing up for my kid’s future,” Rowe said. “I want to be the best city councilor I can be.”
William Daily
About a year ago, William Daily, 47, decided to move from San Diego to Coquille. According to Daily, the move was prompted by his need for new scenery and his passion for the region.
As a graduate of San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, a specialty high school providing pre-professional training in the arts, Daily focused on theater production and acting.
“I was trained as a child taking classes, acting and dancing,” Daily said. “I also took a lot of classes in Los Angeles and learned about the business side of the entertainment industry.”
As a candidate for city council, Daily said he is interested in bringing more creative arts programming into the community and expanding on the city’s performing arts as a draw for tourism.
“I don’t see as much theater here as there could be,” Daily said. “There is so much talent in this town and it’s not being cultivated.”
In addition to adding to the arts, Daily said he also wants to increase local resources for the city’s homeless population. The lack of readily available resources such as food banks, transportation and shelters in town are things he said need to be improved on.
He also spoke about the lack of training and secondary education in town to promote more jobs in the area. Daily said as aresult to increasing those opportunities it will help incentivize the younger community members to remain in the town and work.
“The college is all the way in Coos Bay and for people who don’t have cars they can’t make it,” he said. “We need to help people here in Coquille.”
Currently, Daily is not working but has held positions in the past as a caretaker as well as an actor in various productions at the San Diego Opera, Christian Community Theater and San Diego Junior Theater.
“I understand people. Being an actor you develop a sense of what people are feeling,” Daily said. “As a caretaker, it’s part of my nature to serve others and that’s what I’m committed to.”
A candidate forum will be held in the Owens Building in Coquille on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. Southern Oregon Programs, a nonprofit organization aimed at increasing civic engagement, will be hosting the event. All the candidates for both the city council and mayor positions have been invited to participate in the forum.