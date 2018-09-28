COOS COUNTY — Local Qualified Rehabilitation Facility’s Bay Area Enterprises enlisted the help of the state after suggesting Coos Health and Wellness is out of compliance with Oregon procurement laws.
In a letter obtained by The World from the Oregon Department of Administrative Services (DAS), it appears Coos Health and Wellness’ newest facility, located at 281 Laclair Street in Coos Bay is out of compliance with a 1977 Oregon law, the “Products of Individuals with Disabilities” act.
This law requires all local public, government agencies to purchase goods or services from Qualified Rehabilitation Facilities, which are nonprofit corporations that provide direct employment for individuals with disabilities, if its services meet the agencies specifications and timeline.
With that said, Coos Health and Wellness declined contracting with Coos Bay-based QRF program, Bay Area Enterprises, for its janitorial services and instead sought authorization from Coos County Commissioners to go forward with a maintenance agreement with Laclair Properties, which includes providing them with cleaning services. The board approved the contract.
“We don’t think Bay Area Enterprises was able to provide service in the Coos Health and Wellness facility that met our specifications,” said County Counsel Nathaniel Johnson. “Our understanding of appropriate specifications is that if something far exceeds what we would budget for that service then that doesn’t meet our specifications.”
The initial bid
Last September, Bay Area Enterprises, the county’s only QRF program, completed a walkthrough with Coos Health Director Ginger Swan. The organization later submitted a bid incorporating the cleaning requirements requested by Swan to CHW for a total of $12,280.09 a month. According to Bay Area Enterprises Director Drew Farmer, the estimate was determined by using the state’s (DAS) price guidelines which dictates the costs of its services.
“From my understanding, they felt the bid was high which honestly the amount of services they requested and the frequency of those services, it was going to be a high bid,” Farmer said. “We want to work with the county and offered to negotiate the price down to get it to a more reasonable area, which included potentially bringing staff down form the state to ensure we didn’t make some fatal error when we made our bid.”
In December, Farmer said the organization resubmitted a lower bid of about $8,980.31, which reflected reduced services and was more in line with what the facility received back when it operated out of the North Bend Annex.
A letter was sent by Johnson to then Bay Area Enterprises Director John Bacon later that month that the county will not be obtaining its janitorial services due to pricing and a county ordinance granting it exemption from accepting its bid.
DAS provides input
DAS is tasked with certifying QRF’s throughout the state and overseeing its programs. In order to quality, a QRF must provide employment for people with disabilities for at least 75 percent of its organization’s total hours.
Deputy State Chief Procurement Officer Kelly Mix sent a letter to Coos Health and Wellness outlining that price was not a valid excuse to decline a QRF’s service as well as the county’s claim that it was exempt did not shield it from the Oregon statute’s (279.850) “must buy” command.
QRF Oregon Coordinator Darvin Pierce said there are about 35 QRF programs across the state which employees over 3,000 people with disabilities.
“The people with the disabilities that receive employment through the program very frequently could not obtain or precisely retain employment,” said Pierce. “As a result of the program they are able to do just that.”
In regards to Coos Health and Wellness, Pierce said DAS works in providing input and advice for both public agencies and QRF programs. As an outside agency, he said they work with determining the pricing and working with affected parties to come up with reasonable costs. However, the contract never officially came to DAS, therefore a price determination was never made.
The county responds
Coos County Commissioner John Sweet said he depended on the recommendation of Coos Health Director Swan, who declined to give comment, agreed the bid submitted by Bay Area Enterprises was just too high. In an effort to use county funds more efficiently, he along with the board voted to go with the lower bid by Laclair Properties.
“We had two options one was to pay $156K a year for janitorial services or pay $72K a year,” said Sweet. “I believe we gave (Bay Area Enterprises) a chance to do that before and I believe the response was if you want a lower price you’ll have to expect reduce levels of service. It’s simply a matter of costs and maintaining as much money as we can to provide public health and mental services to CHW’s customers rather than spend it on janitorial services.”
From January 2018 to May 2018, the CHW facility has been purchasing its janitorial services through Southwestern Oregon Independent Practice Association (Advance Health) for about $5,843 a month, according to the county’s vendor reports.
QRF enforcement
While DAS manages QRFs and state statute requires public agencies to procure its goods and services, it is not enforced or policed by its agency.
“We encourage (agencies) to follow the statutory requirements outlined in this particular statute, but we don’t have the ability to necessarily enforce it,” said Liz Craig, the communications director.
Farmer said while he recognizes DAS has no authority to compel the county to obtain its services, he did inform commissioners of the potential financial impact it could have on future transactions.
“In the retroactive sense, a violation of the state procurement law is an item that comes up when your agency is audited,” Farmer said. “We have a good relationship with the county and I’d like to see that continue.”