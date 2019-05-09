COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office sought permission from the Coos County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday to donate some of its older communication equipment to other agencies in need.
The board approved the request to donate 12 mobile radios to the Coquille Police Department, 10 portable radios and charges to the Charleston Fire Department and vehicle equipment to the Criminal Justice Program at SWOCC.
Sheriff’s Cpt. Gabe Fabrizio told commissioners Tuesday that SWOCC’s law enforcement vehicle, which was given to them by the Tualatin Police Department, had been broken into and had a number of its items stolen including its light bar and siren box.
A donation was also made to the Powers Police Department.