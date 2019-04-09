COOS COUNTY — Coos County residents not already registered and looking to participate in next month’s Special District Election will have until April 30 to submit their voter registration cards to the Coos County Elections Office.
The election, which will be held May 21, is asking voters to select candidates for a number of local boards including the Coos County Airport District, Bandon School District, Bay Area Health District as well as the Charleston Rural Fire Protection District and the Rink Creek Water District to name a few.
Ballots are set to be mailed out May 2, according to the Coos County Elections Office website. Unofficial results will be posted online Election Day after 8 p.m. on the county’s website.
A complete list of candidates and open positions can be found online as well as information on how to track your ballot, register and update your information.
The Coos County Elections Office can also be contacted by phone from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 541-396-7610.