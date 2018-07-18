COQUILLE — In a unanimous vote, Coos County Commissioners amended and adopted two new ordinances to a county code regulating the use, temporary closure and exclusion of individuals from county properties.
At Tuesday’s meeting, county counselor Nathaniel Johnson spoke of the first ordinance, which centered on defining the authority of the county forester and his role in enacting forest closures to the public.
In the ordinance, it states that the county forester has the power to close all of the county forest lands or restrict hours to the public if he sees such actions are necessary to protect the property and the public’s safety. Such reasons would have to include the forester detecting an extreme fire hazard, dangerous weather conditions or any other harmful threat to the property, its facilities and the general public.
If this were to happen, the country forester would have the authority to close the parks for up to three days. Any full closure beyond the three day limit will have to be brought up to commissioners and voted on. However, the ordinance states the county forester does have the authority to perform partial closures without seeking approval from the board.
In addition, individuals on forest lands are required to exhibit any permits issued by the Forestry Department to employees when asked to. If permits appear to be fraudulent, employees do have the power to revoke and hold the permits from individuals. Other general regulations include camping and fire restrictions and prohibiting interference with forestry operations.
In the second ordinance, commissioners approved regulations outlining the county’s authority to exclude individuals from county properties and public land. The ordinance states any individual who engages in disruptive or threatening behavior such as fighting, making unreasonably loud or disturbing noises, violating any federal or state law and so on will be asked to vacate the property and possibly excluded from further entrance.
The designated “person in charge” of various county buildings and properties would be able to exclude individuals from the property. Exclusions will be made by the county board commissioners, the county forester or the parks director in their respective areas.
The duration of the exclusions will vary depending on the disturbance and can extend to all county property or narrowed down to one or more specific locations. The ordinance states exclusions of any kind shall be no less than seven days, but should not exceed one year. However, in the case of a physical altercation, the exclusion shall be no less than one year, but not exceed more than three years.
A written notice will be included and sent to the excluded individual or individuals. Violation of the allotted exclusion time can result in an arrest and criminal charges for trespass. The county will allow for services to such individuals upon arranging a meeting together and assessing their behavior.
In the ordinance, excluded individuals do have the option to appeal their exclusion from county property by mailing an appeal letter within five days of their case to the Coos County Commissioners. The board will then set a date and time for the appeal hearing. The additions were voted in as emergency adoptions thus becoming effectively immediately.