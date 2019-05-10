COOS BAY — Coos County Commissioners approved a new agreement Tuesday with the City of Coos Bay outlining its updated management and clean up plan for the former Englewood School site.
According to the agreement, the City of Coos Bay will conduct the site’s clean up, which is estimated to cost about $700,000, with the goal of returning the property to a condition suitable for redevelopment.
Once that is completed, the county, which owns the property, will then donate the building to local nonprofit organization Oregon Coast Community Action for the purposes of developing new low income housing.
ORCCA will have exactly five years from the date of transfer to begin its construction. If it fails to do so the property will return to the city. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has permitted the city to use its water quality non-point source funds to aid in cleaning the property.
The board voted 3-0 to approve the new agreement.