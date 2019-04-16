COQUILLE — Coos County Commissioners voted Tuesday morning to enter into a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior in favor of seeking a federal judgement requiring the department to meet its statutory duties outlined in the 1939 Coos Bay Wagon Road Act.
According to a press release by the Coos County Commissioners, the county claims for a number of years the DOI has failed to fairly appraise Coos Bay Wagon Road lands and as a result has forced it to make difficult financial decisions.
“The county views this lawsuit as a last resort after years of efforts to bring DOI into compliance,” said the press release. “While this litigation continues, Coos County will not provide further comments.”
The act established an in-lieu tax payment program for Coos Bay Wagon Road lands spread throughout Coos and Douglas counties. The county is currently set to receive about $234,308 for its over 50,000 acres of CBWR lands.
“All we are asking the federal government to do is comply with their own law,” said Commissioner Bob Main in the press release. “Since we have been asking them for over six years, we have no other choice than to believe they aren’t listening.”