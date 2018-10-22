COOS COUNTY – The Coos County Election’s Office is being scrutinized after Congressman Peter DeFazio’s name was printed in a condensed font on 44,867 ballots.
According to a press release from DeFazio’s office, he was notified of the error after ballots were sent out last week. The error showed his name as smaller than “all other candidates on the ballot.”
“DeFazio’s three political party nominations, the Democratic Party, the Independent Party, and the Working Families Party also appear smaller and in condensed font,” the release said.
Voters called in after seeing the difference.
“Voters across the political spectrum, Republicans, Democrats, and third party registrants expressed concern that DeFazio’s name and nominations are difficult to read,” the release said. “DeFazio’s campaign manager, Carly Gabrielson, contacted the Secretary of State’s office and Coos County Elections Clerk to convey the issue and learned that the ballot error impacted all 44,867 ballots in Coos County.”
In the release, Gabrielson stated that she is “gravely concerned” that a large portion of Coos County voters will be unable to clearly make out DeFazio’s name and nominations.
“We understand that this unfortunate error was caused due to a formatting issue,” she said in the release. “It was not done in malice or for political reasons. We are focused on ensuring that voters in Coos County have accurate information and equal access to ballot details.”