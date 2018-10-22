COOS COUNTY – The Coos County Election’s Office has taken steps to ensure that the font error seen on ballots sent to voters last week won’t be repeated.
“We’re working with the other counties that use Clear Ballot, utilizing user groups and putting office notations to always make sure that formatting is correct and the system doesn’t auto-adjust,” said Debbie Heller, county clerk.
Clear Ballot is the system used by Coos County to format election ballots and is what Heller says is to blame for the font error on Congressman Peter DeFazio’s name, which appeared smaller than others running for his seat.
As The World previously reported, the issue was first brought to DeFazio’s attention when 44,867 voters received ballots last week and called in their concerns.
“DeFazio’s three political party nominations, the Democratic Party, the Independent Party, and the Working Families Party also appear smaller and in condensed font,” said a release from DeFazio’s office.
“Voters across the political spectrum, Republicans, Democrats, and third party registrants expressed concern that DeFazio’s name and nominations are difficult to read,” the release said. “DeFazio’s campaign manager, Carly Gabrielson, contacted the Secretary of State’s office and Coos County Elections Clerk to convey the issue and learned that the ballot error impacted all 44,867 ballots in Coos County.”
In DeFazio’s release, Gabrielson stated that she is “gravely concerned” that a large portion of Coos County voters will be unable to clearly make out DeFazio’s name and nominations.
“We understand that this unfortunate error was caused due to a formatting issue,” she said. “It was not done in malice or for political reasons. We are focused on ensuring that voters in Coos County have accurate information and equal access to ballot details.”
“We’ve worked with DeFazio’s campaign, county counsel, the board of commissioners, and the Secretary of State’s office and at this time are agreed on doing the press releases and moving forward,” Heller told The World.
In the Coos County Election’s Office press release, which was sent out Monday morning, it promised to be committed to a fair and impartial election.
“I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” it read.
According to Heller, she has also been asked to be part of a Clear Ballot committee to help create and advance the software in January next year.
To report concerns, call the Coos County Election’s Office at 541-396-7610.