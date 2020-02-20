COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Board of Commissioners voted at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18, to approve a resolution outlining its opposition to the state’s proposed cap-and-trade bill.
House Bill 1530, which aims to reduce Oregon’s greenhouse gas emissions, would set a cap and limit carbon emissions for nearly 100 transportation, manufacturing and utility companies throughout the state.
According to Commissioner Bob Main, who drafted and introduced the county's resolution Tuesday, the bill, if passed, would further burden the citizens of Coos County as it will directly increase utility and fuel costs for thousands of residents who make a living transferring goods in their trucks.
“We are trying to look out for the citizens (of Coos County),” he said. “We want them to be aware of this bill so that they can call on their local representatives … and express their likes or dislikes of the bill.”
Earlier this month, Main traveled to Salem with hundreds of local Timber Unity supporters to rally against the bill. Main, who was contacted by Timber Unity member Dana Mills, was picked up by local truck driver Craig Gurney at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in Coquille on to join about 40 other trucks on their way to the Capitol.
“We convoyed over to the freeway and made our way to the Douglas County Fairgrounds where there were more logging trucks staged,” said Main. “It was amazing … there was one point where the road takes an incline up a hill and I looked back and as far as you can see were logging trucks.”
In Salem, Main said a number of local residents gave speeches, including Gary Haga with D & B Logging and Rod Schilling, the county chair of the Coos County Republican Party. The rally also presented him with an opportunity to speak to State Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, as well as to the chief aid of State Sen. Arnie Roblan, D-Coos Bay.
Tillamook County Commissioner David Yamamoto also joined him as well as a number of other commissioners from both eastern and western counties concerned about the bill and its impacts to their county’s local economy. If passed, companies within the transportation, manufacturing and utility sectors will be required to obtain yearly permits for each metric ton of carbon they emit.
The resolution passed by commissioners Tuesday stated that the cap-and-trade bill would have drastic impacts to residents and would significantly hinder the ability of residents to recover from years of economic decline caused by adverse public land polices. It also stated that the bill would not reduce carbon emissions in the atmosphere.
According to Main, the resolution, which was reflective of a resolution that was passed earlier in Douglas County, is making its way to other counties looking to voice their opposition to the cap-and-trade bill, including Marion, Josephine, Jackson and Tillamook counties.
With the resolution approved and signed Tuesday, Main said he hopes it raises local awareness of the bill and encourages folks to contact their local representatives.