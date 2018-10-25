COOS COUNTY – In an effort to notify Coos County voters of the ballot error on Congressman Peter DeFazio’s name, Coos County Commissioners decided Tuesday morning to send a letter to all 44,867 voters who received the faulty ballots.
According to a press release from DeFazio’s campaign on Wednesday, the commissioners approved a budget expenditure of no more than $10,000 to fund this letter.
“The DeFazio for Congress Campaign today expressed disappointment in the Coos County Commission response to a ballot printing error, which resulted in DeFazio’s name appearing in conspicuously smaller type than other candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives,” the release said. “The Campaign took issue with a Coos County Commission decision to address the situation with a letter that will reach voters two weeks after voting has begun – four days before Election Day – and will not identify the error.”
Not only that, but “the County Clerk and Commission issued a clause on the emergency funds” that the letter can’t name the offices impacted by the error.
“Sending a letter to voters without a clear explanation of the error is a waste of taxpayer dollars and will likely lead to further confusion,” said Carly Gabrielson in the release, DeFazio’s campaign manager. “There are other methods of direct voter contact that are quicker and much more economical. This insufficient letter will reach voters after thousands have already cast their ballots. . . We simply want to restore balance and fairness to the process on their behalf."
As The World previously reported, Coos County Clerk Debbie Heller said the error occurred in the county’s Clear Ballot formatting system after it auto-adjusted DeFazio’s name.